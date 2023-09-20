MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland County and the Texas Department of Transportation will be beginning several new traffic projects across the county over the next week.

According to a post by the Midland County government Facebook page, Reece Albert will begin replacing the pipe culvert structures under the roadway at the intersection of West County Road 113 and South County Road 1210. This project will include the removal of current structures, installation of new structures, and the rebuilding of the intersection.

During the construction, all traffic will need to use WCR 116 to enter and exit the area east of SCR 1210. North and southbound traffic on SCR 1210 will remain open.

Work is expected to begin immediately after the work west of SCR 1210 is complete. This project is expected to be complete in about 5 days.

According to a release by TxDOT, crews will be working on the northbound right lane from Wadley to Spring Park Drive, beginning on Thursday, September 21st. Lane closures are expected to last for about 2 weeks before the work begins shifting north.

The lane closures will extend northbound and southbound on W. Pennsylvania Ave, to W. Indiana Ave. under the Railroad Tressel Bridge and Front Street. This construction is expected to last for the next 2 to 3 months. The first section of concrete paving will start at 4am.

Additionally, the westbound right main lane of Interstate 20 from Loop 250 to near Schlumberger Drive will be closing on Wednesday September 20th from 7pm to 5am. Construction crews will be paving a new on-ramp and continuing pavement repair.

Drivers are being asked to slow down and obey all warning signs in work zones.