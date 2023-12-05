ODESSA, Texas KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation says the construction of the South Loop 338 interchange is currently in its final stage of completion and is open to through traffic.

The $15.7 million 2020 UTP project included the construction of a new interchange at SL 338 and Yukon Road, after being awarded to Ragel Construction. The work included a new bridge, paving, grading, signals, illumination, signs, and pavement marking. Work began February of 2021.

TxDOT says the interchange is currently open, but traffic will be moved to the frontage road for completion of final roadway marking on Monday, December 12th and Tuesday, December 13th.

For more information, please contact Maryann Cedillo at maryann.cedillo@txdot.gov or 432-498-474.