AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the Texas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to watch out for pedestrians during it’s month-long “Be Safe. Drive Smart” safety campaign.

According to a release by TxDOT, October saw the highest number of pedestrian crashes in Texas during 2022. The Department says this is partially due to fall and winter months bringing shorter days and less light, making it harder to see and avoid pedestrians.

“As we shift to fewer hours of daylight, it’s up to drivers and pedestrians to adapt and help keep our roads safe,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Motorists need to stay alert and look for people walking, and pedestrians can take measures to be seen by drivers who may be inattentive behind the wheel.”

Misael Rico, who was 6 years old at the time, was walking to school with his mother when a distracted driver crashed into them, dragging him underneath the car. Doctors later told his parents he might never walk or talk again. After many surgeries and years of physical therapy, Rico started college in 2023 and joins TxDOT in urging drivers to pay attention and watch for pedestrians.

TxDOT says only 1% of crashes in Texas involved pedestrians, but that 1% makes up 19% of all traffic deaths. In the last five years, pedestrian deaths in Texas have increased 29.6%, following nationwide trends. 5,764 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, resulting in 829 deaths and 1,526 serious injuries, occurred in Texas during 2022.

TxDOT’s campaign includes TV and radio spots, billboards, and digital advertising. TxDOT says the campaign will also bring more than 30 walking billboards, or people wearing sandwich boards, to towns with the highest number of pedestrian-related traffic crashes. The street teams will be deployed to put pedestrian safety messages front and center where vehicles and pedestrians share the road.

The Texas Department of Transportation provides a few tips to prevent a deadly encounter:

For drivers:

Stop and yield for pedestrians in crosswalks.

When turning, yield right of way to pedestrians.

Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles that can block the view of pedestrians.

Pay attention and put your phone away.

Follow the posted speed limit and drive to conditions.

For pedestrians:

Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks. Look left, right, then left again before crossing.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing. Don’t assume traffic will stop for you.

Follow all traffic and crosswalk signals.

When walking, put away electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

Stay visible. Wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

November 7, 2000 was the last day without a death on Texas roadways.