TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Transportation is launching its “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign and reminding drivers to remain alert and watch carefully for motorcycles.

“People on motorcycles are more vulnerable on our roadways,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “It’s important for drivers to pay extra attention and look out for motorcycles — especially at intersections, when turning in front of oncoming traffic and while changing lanes. We all want to get home safe.”

Amy Jo Miller was enjoying a ride on the back of her boyfriend’s motorcycle in Bell County when an inattentive driver turned left in front of them, hitting the bike and throwing her across the road. Seconds later, another vehicle then ran her over in a hit-and-run crash, leaving her with multiple serious injuries.

Fortunately, she survived, but 15 years later, Amy Jo is still recovering from her injuries.

Amy Jo, now 49, is just one of thousands of Texas motorcyclists seriously injured—or worse, killed—in crashes every year.

TxDOT’s annual safety campaign “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” also aims to protect motorcyclists by educating drivers on how to safely share the road.

TxDOT recommends these safety precautions to help prevent motorcycle crashes:

Stay alert. Even a momentary distraction, such as answering a phone call or changing the radio station, can have deadly consequences.

Pay special attention at intersections. One-third of all motorcycle fatalities happen at roadway intersections.

Take extra care when making a left turn. Always assume motorcycles are closer than they appear and avoid turning in front of an oncoming motorcycle.

Look twice when changing lanes. Check mirrors, check blind spots, and always use turn signals.

Give motorcycles room when passing them. Move over to the passing lane and don’t crowd the motorcyclist’s full lane.

Stay back. If you’re behind a motorcycle, always maintain a safe following distance. When a motorcyclist downshifts, it can catch drivers off guard since there are no brake lights to signal reduced speed.

Slow down. Obey posted speed limits and drive according to the conditions.

According to TxDOT, 562 motorcycle riders were killed in motor vehicle crashes in Texas alone, an 8% increase over 2021.

To help drivers fully understand the importance of driving safely and the dangers motorcycle riders face, TxDOT is taking its “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign exhibit on the road during National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

The exhibit will feature a virtual reality component that gives participants the opportunity to experience high-risk traffic situations from the perspective of both a driver and a motorcyclist.

TxDOT’s “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign is a component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths.

Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.