PERMIAN BASIN (Nexstar) – TxDot issues traffic alerts ahead of this weekend and into next week for the following counties:

Pecos County

FM 1053 is still closed between FM 11 and FM 1450 south of Imperial. The area is still too wet to work on the ditches.

We plan to get out there Tuesday, July 6, to stabilize ditches and repair the small crack in the road. We still are exercising an abundance of caution in keeping it closed. We are checking the area regularly to see if we can start work earlier. Under the current timeline, it should reopen on Friday, July 9.

This is all subject to the weather. More rain could delay us more. A friendly reminder: It is illegal to drive around barricades.

The road is closed for a reason and anyone who chooses to ignore the barricades does so at their own risk. Please use Highway 18 to go north from Fort Stockton or Highway 67 to go east.

Pecos County

Lane closures will be needed Thursday (7-1) on Highway 285 about 35 miles south of Fort Stockton between mile markers 458-460 for repair work to be done.

Slow down and obey signs/flaggers. Please follow pilot car safely.

Martin County

Lane closures will be needed Thursday (7-1) on Highway 176 throughout the county for repair work to be done. Closures will move during the day, so please be mindful. Slow down and obey signs/flaggers

Reeves County

RM 652 is open again between Highway 285 and the Culberson County line.