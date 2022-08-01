PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation has issued several traffic alerts for the following counties, starting this week.

Winkler County:

SH 302 between Standard Ave and SH 115 will remain closed this week. The Westbound Sh 302 between SH115 and CR 207 will also remain closed the week of August 1st.

Also in Winkler County, lanes on Northbound Sh 18 near the state line will be closed for repair work. TxDOT asks that drivers follow the pilot car safely and obey warning signs/flaggers. Drivers who are in this area could expect some slight delays.

Terrell County:

Northbound U.S. 90 will be closed at Sanderson Canyon (just east of Sanderson) for the remainder of the month as repairs are being made to a bridge.

Only 1 lane will be open for drivers to use, but TxDOT warns drivers that the lane will have automated flagging and that due to construction you could expect delays.

Andrews County:

The Northbound lane of SH 115 will be closed for 3 days (Tuesday, August 2nd through Thursday, August 4th) for major road work to be completed. TxDOT says that the work begins FM 181 and goes northeast.

Pecos County:

On Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, crews will work on US 285 about 10 to 15 miles southeast of Fort Stockton. Drivers can expect slight delays.

Midland County:

Today and August 2nd, a crew will be spraying herbicide on SH 191 and IH 10 while another crew will be picking up trash on SH 349, Tom Craddick Highway, and 349 south. TxDOT asks that drivers give all crews room to work while work is being completed

Ector County:

Wednesday, August 3rd through August 5th crews will work on SH 158 between SH 302 and US 385. Drivers can expect lane closures and slight delays in that area.