PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation has issued several traffic alerts for the week of May 16 – 21.

The following alert is for Midland, County:

-Patching work on I-20 from W. Loop 250 to the east of Midkiff will take place Wednesday night (5-18) in the outside eastbound main lane starting at 7 p.m. Crew will use a rolling lane closure as they repair potholes.

Drivers in Winkler, County need to be aware of these changes:

-Westbound SH 302 will be closed from 9 am to 12 pm Wednesday (5-18) from SH 115 to CR 207. For the remainder of this week: eastbound SH 302 will be closed from CR 207 to Standard Avenue, and westbound SH 302 will be closed from SH 115 to Standard Avenue. Be alert to detour signs and drive with caution through this bridge construction zone.

The following alert is for Martin, County:

-Crews will be patching SH 176 throughout Martin County on Wednesday and Thursday (5-18 and 5-19). Please slow down when you come across this mobile operation that will have many short-term closures that are changing frequently.

Drivers in Reeves, County have major changes coming their way:

-Crews will be taking core samples Wednesday, May 18th on I-20 from Country Club Drive to 3.5 miles west of FM 2903 and on BI-20 between the Pecos River and SH 17. On Thursday work moves to US 285 between SH 302 and FM 652, but two-way traffic will be maintained.