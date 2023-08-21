PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Transportation has issued several traffic alerts for counties throughout the Basin beginning Monday, August 21.

Pecos County Traffic Alerts:

Monday, Aug. 21 Traffic Alert: We will be conducting a mobile operation for herbicide on IH 10. Work will begin approximately 10 miles east of IH 10 and US 67 intersection and end at the Pecos River. Watch for slow moving traffic and crews working.

Monday, Aug. 21 thru Aug. 25 on IH 10. We will be making road repairs along a 1-mile stretch on IH 10 beginning approximately 5 miles west of Ft. Stockton city limits (mm 250-251).

Tuesday, Aug. 22 Traffic Alert: We will be conducting a mobile operation for large debris removal on IH 10 Work will begin approximately 10 miles east of IH 10 and US 67 intersection and end at the Pecos River. Watch for slow moving traffic and crews working.

Winkler County Traffic Alert:

Monday, Aug. 21 – Large debris removal on state-maintained roadways.

Wednesday, Aug. 23 – Road edge repair on FM 874 from SH 18 to SH 302.

Thursday, Aug. 24 – Road edge repair on FM 1232 from SH 18 to SH 302

Ector County Traffic Alert:

Wednesday Aug. 23 Exit 116 EB will be closed for repair as well as a portion of the driving lane prior to the exit. Watch for slow moving traffic and plan accordingly.

Thursday and Friday Aug. 24 – Aug. 25 FM 1882, from IH 20 to US 385 (mm 332-334) driving lanes will be closed to continue pavement repairs starting on the southbound lane then moving northbound.

Midland County Traffic Alerts:

Monday Aug. 21 NB and SB Hwy 349 will go to 1 lane from Pennsylvania St. to Missouri St. in downtown Midland to remove the island and prepare for placement of new barrier wall. Work will be on-going throughout the month.

Reeves/Ward County Traffic Alerts:

Monday, Aug. 21 Construction contractor will close BI 20 at the Pecos River. Detours at FM 516 and Collie Rd. are in place. Motorists should expect delays and allow extra time to get to their destination. Anticipated work should take approximately 7 days.