PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – TxDOT issues traffic alerts that will go into effect today and Friday for the following counties.

Midland County

The outside westbound main lane of I-20 between West Loop 250 and FM 1788 will be closed from 9 am to 3 pm, today and July 8th, as crews adjust barriers and prepare the westbound detour connection. The westbound detour is scheduled to be put in place the night of July 14.

Lane closures will be needed today, July 7th on Big Spring Street between Loop 250 and Wadley Avenue for repairs to be made. Closures will move around during the day. TxDOT is asking drivers to be cautious when going through these areas.

CR 1250 overpass project on I-20 will have lane closures at night during the week. The south frontage road is under construction and closed to through traffic. Watch for barricade placement near Midkiff interchange as that overpass project begins.

Ector County

Lane closures will be needed near 23rd Street on US 385 (Andrews Highway) starting today and lasting for about two months as work begins on the reconstruction of US 385 between Eighth and 42nd streets. Access from 23rd Street to Andrews Highway will not be allowed in this phase. TxDOT says that drivers can expect delays in those areas.

Also, sweepers will be on I-20 in the county Thursday and Friday. Please obey warning signs on truck convoys and pass with caution.

Pecos County

FM 1053 is still closed between FM 11 and FM 1450 south of Imperial. Repair work is being done. Under the current timeline, it should be open by Friday, July 9. This is all subject to the weather. TxDOT warns that it’s illegal to drive around barricades.

Lane closures will be needed on westbound Interstate 10 between mile markers 312-313 for repair work to be done east of US 190 on Thursday (7-8) for repair work. TxDOT recommends that drivers slow down and obey signs/flaggers.

Martin County

Lane closures will be needed today on FM 1208 for repair work to be done. Closures will move during the day.