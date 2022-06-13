PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -The Texas Department of Transportation has issued several traffic alerts for the week of June 13 – 17.

Midland County

The outside eastbound lane of I-20 will be closed from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday and Tuesday of this week (6-13 and 6-14) as crews work on the connection of the detour from the main lanes to the service road. TxDOT wants to remind drivers to slow down and drive with caution through the area.

Ector County

In the wake of the I-20 bridge hit Friday, the outside southbound lane of West Loop 338 over I-20 has been closed in an abundance of caution. TxDOT apologizes for the inconvenience caused by this driver’s actions.

Lane closures started at 9 pm on Sunday night at East Loop 338 and Highway 191 and traffic signals are replaced. TxDOT asks that drivers avoid the area if possible, obey changing traffic conditions with signage, and expect slight delays.

Terrell County

U.S 90 will have lane closures Tuesday-Thursday (June 14-16) as crews work between mile markers 320 and 322 (a few miles east of U.S 285 intersection). TxDOT asks drivers to slow down and follow the pilot car safely. Drivers who take this route can expect slight delays.

Martin County

I-20 in Stanton will have daytime lane closures starting today through Thursday (June 13-16) for work on signs between mile markers 156-157.

Monday eastbound outside lane; Tuesday westbound outside lane; Wednesday eastbound inside lane; and Thursday westbound inside lane will remain closed until crews complete work in these areas.