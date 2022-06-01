PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation has issued several traffic alerts for today and Thursday.

The following alert is for Midland, County:

The outside eastbound main lane of I-20 will be closed from 9 am to 4 pm today and could be closed Thursday according to TxDOT, as crews connect the planned detour from the main lanes to the service road between West Loop 250 and FM 1788.

The following alert is for Winkler, County:

Today, SH 302 overpass project will shift SH 115 traffic to the west side of the road as crews pave the road. The eastbound and westbound SH 302 service roads from CR 207 to Standard Ave will be closed until work is completed.