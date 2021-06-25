TxDOT issues traffic alerts for next week

PERMIAN BASIN (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued the following traffic alerts for next week:

PECOS COUNTY: Watch for crews collecting debris all along Interstate 10 on Monday, June 28, 2021. Crews will also spend most of week making repairs about 10-13 miles west of Fort Stockton and spraying herbicide along most of corridor. Slow down and obey signs.

PECOS COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed on U.S. 285 for about two miles on either side of FM 2400 for repair work to be done Tuesday and Wednesday (629 and 6-30). Slow down and obey signs/flaggers. Please follow pilot car safely.

WARD COUNTY: Watch for crews collecting debris all along Interstate 20 throughout county for the rest of June (Monday-Wednesday). Slow down and obey signs.

WINKLER COUNTY: Week of June 28 at SH 302 overpass project at SH 115, 12-foot width limits are in place on SH 115. SH 302 traffic is using new frontage roads with work between travel lanes. See graphic. Slow down and obey signs/flaggers.

MIDLAND: Work continues where the city is widening Loop 250 service roads at Midkiff Road. Eastbound under construction. Various lane closures throughout project’s duration. Work scheduled to be completed in October. Find alternate routes if possible. Slow down and obey signs/flaggers.

MIDLAND COUNTY: Week of June 28 on I-20 at CR 1250 overpass project, construction continues on south frontage road. Access to businesses will be maintained, but the road will be unpaved at times and closed to through traffic. Lane closures on main lanes at night. Please slow down in work zone.