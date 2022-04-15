PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Transportation has issued several traffic alerts for next week beginning on April 18.

The following alerts are for Midland, County:

Crews continue to work on the north and south service roads between FM 1788 and West Loop 250 the week of April 18. Watch for slow-moving construction vehicles entering and exiting work zone.

The eastbound righthand main lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The westbound righthand main lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. Crews will be placing concrete barrier on righthand side of highway. Please slow down.

Lane closures will be needed Monday (4-18) on FM 307 as crew resurfaces the westbound outside lane just east of CR 1130 and heading west about four miles.

Lane closures will be needed Tuesday and Wednesday (4-19 and 4-20) on FM 1379 as crew does maintenance work. Closures will move during the day and closures will happen in both directions, so please be mindful. Please obey warning signs.





Drivers in Winkler, County need to be aware of these changes:

On Tuesday (4-19) SH 115 traffic near the new bridge will shift from the west side to east side of the widened SH 115 pavement on the SH 302 overpass project. Please obey warning signs and drive with caution in this work zone.

Lane closures will be needed on FM 1232 on Tuesday (4019) for core sample testing between SH 302 and Wink. Closures will move during the day, so please be mindful. Slow down and obey signs/flaggers.



