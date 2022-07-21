PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued several traffic alerts for the following counties.

Midland County

One Westbound main lane of I-20 traffic will be open from 7 pm tonight to 6 am Friday, July 22nd as crews connect main lane detours to the north service road. Friday morning, both lanes of main lane traffic will be shifted to the north service road to allow for the construction of the overpass at CR 1250. The detour is located west of West Loop 250.

The detoured main lane traffic will have two lanes of travel on the service roads. A concrete barrier will separate the detoured main lane traffic from a single lane of local traffic on the service roads. These detours are scheduled to last approximately 14 months.

Reeves County

Crews will be working on eastbound I-10 just east of the intersections with HWY 190 today. Drivers can expect lane closures.

Ector County

Crews will be sweeping I-20 today and Friday, July 22nd. Drivers can expect lane closures and delays while work is being completed. TxDOT asks that you slow down and give crews room to work. The construction will take place in both directions throughout the majority of the county.

Crane County

TxDOT says that crews will be working at the intersection of FM 1601 and 1233 today and Friday, July 22nd. Drivers can expect lane closures.