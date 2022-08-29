ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After heavy rainfall made its way through the Basin, TxDOT says that drivers should expect changes to traffic patterns.

Westbound BI-20 is closed today due to downed utility poles. TxDOT says that crews are working to get eastbound lanes open and use them for two-way traffic.

TxDOT says that drivers should expect delays in this area for most of the day.

TxDOT recommends that drivers should avoid driving through high water and slow down when driving through standing water.