PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation has issued several traffic alerts for the week of August 15 -19.

Winkler County

TxDOT says that all of SH 302 between Standard Avenue and Sh 115 will remain closed for the week of August 15th. The Westbound of SH 302 between SH 115 and CR 207 will also be closed from 7 am to 5 pm during the week of August 15th.

Ector County

Crews will be working on the city water system until Wednesday which will require 2 lane closures on eastbound Highway 191 (42nd street).

Also in Ector County, lane closures will begin August 16th through August 19th on eastbound SH 158 between US 385 and FM 866 for an overlay.

Reeves County

Starting Tuesday through Thursday on eastbound I-20 just west of the Pecos River for road work and will require lane closures. TxDOT says that the closures will move throughout the day and drivers should expect slight delays.

Andrews County

Lane closures will start on August, 16th on SH 115 heading 2 miles north of FM 181.

Pecos County

Lane closures will start Thursday, August 18th on I-10 just east of Fort Stockton for road work. TxDOT says that lane closures may move throughout the day.

Also in Pecos County, starting today through Tuesday on US 285 about 10-12 miles southeast of Fort Stockton for road work.