PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Transportation has issued the following traffic alerts for this week:

MIDLAND COUNTY: Entrance & exit ramps on I-20 near Midkiff closed for next several months. Work on service roads continues.

MIDLAND COUNTY: Overpass project at CR 1250 will have overnight main lane closures Wednesday-Friday this week for repairs and to move barriers. On Saturday, south frontage road begins one-lane, one-way traffic from FM 1788 to 1.7 miles east of FM 1788 (makes all of south service road a one-way, one-lane operation from FM 1788 to Loop 250).

MIDLAND COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed on BS 158 (Andrews Highway) from Loop 250 to Wall Street for core sample testing on Tuesday. Closures may move during the day.

WINKLER COUNTY: SH 115 will be open week of March 7, but SH 302 traffic will be detoured. Westbound SH 302 will take Standard Avenue to SH 115. Eastbound SH 302 will take County Road 207, but rest of detour will alternate between two routes (SH 115 or SH 302).

WINKLER COUNTY: Crews will be working at intersection of SH 302 and SH 18 in Kermit on Tuesday. Closures may move during the day.

PECOS COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed on westbound Interstate 10 near SH 190 for maintenance work Tuesday. Closures may move during the day.

As always, TxDOT is asking drivers to slow down and use caution when traveling through construction zones.