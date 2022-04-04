PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Transportation has issued the following traffic alerts for this week:

MIDLAND COUNTY: Drivers should watch for flaggers and warning signs as they prepare for a traffic shift to the new pavement. Crews will adjust the concrete barrier on the north service road between West loop 250 and KC Pipe near County Road 1255.

Traffic in the area by April 14th will be switched to the new pavement and businesses will access the driveways from the left side of the roadways gaps in the concrete barrier.

MIDLAND COUNTY: The entrance and exit ramps at Midkiff road are closed, watch out for slow-moving construction vehicles entering and exiting the frontage roads.

PECOS COUNTY: Detour for the railroad construction begins this week. Once the detour is built, US 67 traffic will go around the existing railroad crossing so it can be rebuilt. The railroad construction will take 1-2 weeks to complete and reconstructing the railroad crossing will take 2-3 weeks. Drivers should pay attention to the temporary portable traffic signals on both ends of the detour.

MIDLAND COUNTY: DPS requested traffic control on April 2nd on I-20 just west of Martin county. The closures will possibly shift as DPS conducts an investigation.