PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -The Texas Department of Transportation has issued the following traffic alerts for this week.

Midland County

TxDOT says that an equipment issue has extended lane closure for the right-hand westbound main lane. The outside westbound main lane of I-20 between West Loop 250 and FM 1788 will be closed from 9 am to 3 pm today as crews adjust barriers and prepare the westbound detour connection.

The westbound detour is scheduled to be put in place the night of Thursday, July 21.

Also, in Midland Neely Avenue will be closed on the west side for roadway improvements starting on Monday, July 18th, 2022. The closure will last approximately four weeks. Local business access will be maintained at all times from either side of the closure.

Drivers will need to take detours as work is being completed. The City of Midland has designated Scharbauer Drive and Wadley Avenue as the main detour routes.

Ward County

FM 516 will be closed today between FM 2355 and County Road 149 for repair work. TxDOT asks drivers to find alternate routes as work is being completed.