PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Transportation has issued multiple traffic alerts for the coming week:

WINKLER COUNTY: The westbound right-hand main lane of SH 302 over SH 115 will be closed the week of September 12. Other main lanes will be open, and the eastbound SH 302 service road will be open. The westbound SH 302 service road between SH 115 and CR 207 will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. the week of September 12.

ECTOR COUNTY: Crew will be putting a new surface on a section of SH 158 between FM 1936 and Goldsmith September 13-16, 2022.

PECOS COUNTY: Crew will be putting a new surface on a section of FM 1053 about5-8 miles south of Imperial on September 13, 2022.

PECOS COUNTY: Crew will be putting a new surface on a section of FM 1450 between FM 1776 and SH 18 on September 14, 2022.

WARD COUNTY: Crew will be putting a new surface on a section of Highway 18 south of I-20 on September 15, 2022.

CRANE COUNTY: Crew will be working on a section of FM 1233 on September 13-15, 2022. The work will be done in a section between FM 1601 and FM 1053.

REEVES COUNTY: Crew will be working on I-20 on September 13-15, 2022. The work will be in the eastbound lanes just west of the Pecos River.

ANDREWS COUNTY: Crew will be putting a new surface on a section of SH 128 on September 13-14, 2022. The work will be done between SH 115 and the New Mexico state line.

MIDLAND COUNTY: A crew will close a lane of SH 349 just north of FM 1213 to install a weigh-in-motion sensor on September 13.

MIDLAND COUNTY: Crews will be working in various locations of the I-20 service roads between FM 1788 and the Ector County line on September 12-14.

Drivers in these areas should expect lane closures and delays. Additionally, motorists are asked to slow down, obey warning signs and flaggers, and follow the pilot cars safely.