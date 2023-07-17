MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- CR 1270 will be closed at the Interstate 20 south frontage road intersection from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and again from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. beginning Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation said in a new release. The closure comes amid paving operations.

A TxDOT spokesperson said frontage road traffic may require brief stops as construction vehicles move through the area. Drivers are asked to use caution and watch warning signs and flaggers throughout the work zone.