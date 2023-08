MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Transportation has issued the following traffic alert for part of Interstate 20 in Midland:

The I-20 westbound left main lane between Loop 250 and CR 1250 will be closed from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 3 while construction crews clear barriers. Drivers are asked to watch for warning signs and slow-moving construction vehicles in the work zone.