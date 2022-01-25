WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Transportation says the overpass project at SH 302 and SH 115 in Winkler County will have fluctuating travel patterns for the rest of the week.

Westbound traffic will go north on Standard Avenue, then southwest on SH 115 back to SH 302 to continue westbound travel. Steel girders are being lifted into place at SH 115 and the detour will have temporary changes during this time frame.

TxDOT is urging drivers to be alert to detour signs and drive with caution through the bridge construction zone.