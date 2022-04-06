MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – This week, the Odessa District of TxDOT held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the Loop 250 overpass at County Road 1140. The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization saw a need for an overpass and made the project a top priority.

The purpose of the project was to extend the main lanes of Loop 250 from County Road 1150 to Business Interstate 20. In a recent news release, the project was made possible by several partners like MOTRAN, City of Midland, Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization, and Midland Development Corporation.

The major overpass project was completed ahead of schedule from the funds received from several transportation partners. A $3 million dollar donation from the Midland Development Corporation, helped to secure the remaining $19.5 million needed to cover the cost of the bid from the Texas Transportation Commission.

Speakers at the ceremony included Permian Basin MPO Executive Director Cameron Walker, MDC Board Chair Stephen Lowery, MOTRAN President James Beauchamp, and Midland Mayor Patrick Payton joined by Odessa District Engineer, Lauren Garduno.