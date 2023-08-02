AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the new school year right around the corner, TxDOT is helping to make sure everyone is extra careful in school zones and around school buses to keep kids safe.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation, there were 746 traffic crashes in Texas school zones, resulting in 23 serious injuries, in 2022. TxDOT says the most common causes include driver inattention, speeding, and failure to yield the right of way.

In addition. TxDOT states 7 people were killed and 51 were seriously injured in the 2,305 crashes involving a Texas school bus last year. Driver inattention and speed were top factors in these crashes as well.

TxDOT is urging drivers to slow down, pay attention, and follow all traffic laws to keep children safe and avoid costly fines and tickets.

Here are some tips when travelling through a school zone:

Be aware of traffic patterns that may have changed since last school year.

Stay alert and put your phone down. Using a handheld electronic device while driving in an active school zone is against the law.

Stop and yield to people in crosswalks.

Obey school zone speed limits. Traffic fines increase in school zones.

Drop off and pick up your children in the designated areas, not in the middle of the street.

Keep an eye on children gathered at bus stops.

Watch for children who might dart across the street or between vehicles.

A few tips on sharing the road with school buses:

Follow at a safe distance. Remember school buses make frequent stops.

Always watch for children around buses as they may not always look for vehicles before crossing the street.

Stop for flashing red lights or a stop sign on a school bus, no matter which direction you are travelling. Continue once the bus has moved, the flashing lights have stopped, or the bus driver signals it is okay to pass.

Violations can lead up to a fine of $1,250 for a first offense.

Tips for children walking or biking to school: