AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to buckle up in the car nearly seven years after a crash, leaving Eden Ganzerla, of Austin, with nearly every bone in her body broken due to not wearing a seatbelt.

Ganzerla now struggles with a traumatic brain injuries, speaks with the aid of a computer, and is slowly learning how to walk and talk again. This comes after thousands of hours of physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

“Before the crash, Eden was very outgoing and talkative, living life to the fullest with her animals and friends,” said John Ganzerla, Eden’s father. “Now, she lives with us in Dripping Springs and is dependent on her mother and me for even the simplest everyday tasks.”

In 2022, there were 1,258 people killed who were not wearing seatbelts in Texas, a 2.5% increase from the year before, according to TxDOT.

“It’s critical for everyone to take just a few seconds to buckle up, every ride, every time,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Wearing a seat belt is one of the most important precautions motorists and their passengers can take to protect themselves in a crash. Whatever reason you may have for not buckling up, I promise it’s not worth your life.”

More than 90% of Texans choose to wear a seatbelt on the road, but TxDOT has the goal of making that number 100%.

TxDOT says that law enforcement will be working overtime to ticket motorists who are not buckled up from May 22nd through June 4th. This includes Memorial Day Weekend.

State law requires every person in a vehicle to secure themselves with a seatbelt, whether riding in the front seat or the back seat. Fines and court costs for failing to fasten seat belts can add up to $250 or more.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that the Click It or Ticket initiative has saved more than 7,399 lives, prevented more than 120,000 serious injuries, and resulted in $28.5 billion in economic savings since 2002, when the initiative was created.

The Click It or Ticket initiative is part of a broader effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices on the road and end the streak of daily deaths. November 7th, 2000 was the last deathless day on roads in Texas.