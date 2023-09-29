PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation announced a variety of road construction projects across the Basin that begin as early as the night of Friday, September 29th and are expected to last until Friday, September 6th, barring any weather delays.

Ector County

From Wednesday, October 4 th to Friday, October 6th, crews will be performing sweeping and debris operations along I-20 beginning at the Ector/Cran county line and continuing to Odessa city limits.

to Friday, October 6th, crews will be performing sweeping and debris operations along I-20 beginning at the Ector/Cran county line and continuing to Odessa city limits. Exit ramps on SH 191 and SH 302/West Loop will also be closed for sign installation.

Crane County

From Monday, October 2nd until Friday, October 6th, crews will be performing pavement rehab work on FM 1233, beginning half of a mile east of the intersection of FM 1053 and continuing east for four miles.

Midland County

On Friday, September 29th, the westbound left lane of I-20 and shoulder will be closed from 7pm to 3am. The eastbound left lane and shoulder will then be closed from 3am to 5am. Teams will be placing the final pavement surface on these lanes.

Crews will be clearing landscaping areas on SH 158 and SL 250 from Monday, October 2nd to Wednesday, October 4th.

Signs will be installed on Business 20 and Interstate 20 service roads from Monday, October 2nd to Thursday, October 5th.

On Monday, October 2nd, the eastbound entrance and exit ramps on SH 191, between Avalon and Loop 250,, will be closed for paving. The intersection of Avalon and SH 191 will be paved on Tuesday, October 3rd. Work will be performed between 7am and 6pm.

On Thursday, October 5th, crews will also be patching potholes on FM 1379, beginning at the intersection of FM 307 and continuing south for 6 miles. Potholes in other state-maintained roads throughout the county will also be patched.

Reeves County

From Monday, October 2nd until Friday, October 6th, crews will be placing herbicide along FM 1766, beginning at the intersection of FM 1450 and continuing south to I-20.

Upton County

On Monday, October 2nd, crews will be performing herbicide and debris removal on SH 349, beginning at the Midland County line and continuing south to Rankin city limits.

Winkler County

From Tuesday, October 3 rd to Thursday, October 5th, crews will be performing pavement edge repair on SH 302.

to Thursday, October 5th, crews will be performing pavement edge repair on SH 302. Crews will also be placing herbicide on SH 115, beginning 1.5 miles northeast of CR 301 and continuing for 4 miles.

In addition, crews will be sweeping various state-maintained roadways within Winkler county.

Drivers are being asked to obey warning signs and watch for slow moving traffic in work zones.