PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation has announced road projects that will go through the end of the month.

Midland County – October 16th – 17th

Crews will be clearing landscape along SL 250, beginning at the intersection of BS 158 and continuing to Fair Grounds Road, as well as along SH 158, beginning at the intersection of Avalon and continuing to Interstate 20.

Crews will also be installing delineators, or reflection devices, on the bridge railing at SL 205, beginning at the intersection of SH 158 and continuing to I-20, as well as on SH 191, beginning at mile marker 271 and continuing east for 5 miles.

Reeves County – October 16th – 31st

Crews will be patching the I-20 roadway at the intersection of FM 2903 and continuing to the Pecos River.

Winkler County

October 16th – 18th

Crews will be performing Herbicide Operation on FM 874, beginning at mile maker 222 and continuing east for 5 miles.

October 23rd – 25th

Crews will be patching the SH 302 roadway, beginning at mile marker 218 and continuing east for 2 miles.