PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation announced several road projects that are planned to happen across Crane, Midland, and Upton Counties.

Crane County

Monday, November 20th

  • Crews will be performing sweeping operations on FM 1233 from mile marker 240 to mile marker 242.

Midland County

Monday, November 20th

  • Crews will be removing debris on Interstate 20, beginning at the Ector/Midland County line and ending at the Midland/Martin County line.

Monday, November 27th – Thursday, November 30th 

  • Maintenance crews will be performing road repairs on SL 250, beginning at the Wadley intersection and continuing until the intersection of CR 87.

Upton County

Monday, November 20th

  • Maintenance crews will be installing signs on SH 349, beginning at the Midland/Upton County line and continuing to Rankin City limits.
  • Crews will also be removing debris on US 67 at the Reagan/Upton County line, continuing to CR 311.