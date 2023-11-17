PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation announced several road projects that are planned to happen across Crane, Midland, and Upton Counties.
Crane County
Monday, November 20th
- Crews will be performing sweeping operations on FM 1233 from mile marker 240 to mile marker 242.
Midland County
Monday, November 20th
- Crews will be removing debris on Interstate 20, beginning at the Ector/Midland County line and ending at the Midland/Martin County line.
Monday, November 27th – Thursday, November 30th
- Maintenance crews will be performing road repairs on SL 250, beginning at the Wadley intersection and continuing until the intersection of CR 87.
Upton County
Monday, November 20th
- Maintenance crews will be installing signs on SH 349, beginning at the Midland/Upton County line and continuing to Rankin City limits.
- Crews will also be removing debris on US 67 at the Reagan/Upton County line, continuing to CR 311.