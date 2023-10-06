PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation announced road projects in several counties that are expected to last until October 13th. Those counties include Ector, Loving, Martin, Midland, Reeves, Upton, and Winkler counties.

Ector County – October 9th – 13th

Crews will be performing debris operations on State Highway 302, beginning at the Winkler county line and continuing east for 8 miles.

Crews will also be performing pave edge repairs and herbicide operations on FM 181, beginning at the Andrews county line and continuing for 4 miles.

Loving County – October 9th – 13th

Crews will be performing bridge cleaning on the SH 302 Pecos County River, continuing for 4 miles.

Martin County – October 9th – 12th

Crews will be repairing pavement on FM 26, beginning at the Dawson/Martin county line and on FM 846, at the intersection of SH 137, and continuing to CR 106.

Midland County

On Friday, October 6th, from 7pm to 5am, the I-20 eastbound left lane and shoulder will be closed as construction teams place the final pavement surface.

On Saturday, October 7th, from 9am to noon, the I-20 westbound left lane, followed by the eastbound left lane, from Loop 250 to east of Midkiff Road will have rolling closures as construction teams perform cleaning operations on the I-20 median.

Reeves County – October 9th – 13th

Crews will be patching potholes on I-10 from the Jeff Davis/Reeves county line to the Reeves/Pecos county line.

Crews will also be patching potholes on I-20 from the Jeff Davis/Reeves county line to Toyah city limits.

On FM 1934, crews will be performing debris operations, beginning at the intersection of FM 869 and continuing to the intersection of CR 205.

Upton County – October 9th – 13th

Crews will be performing debris operations on SH 349, beginning at the Midland/Upton county line and continuing to Rankin city limits.

Winkler County – October 9th – 13th