PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation announced on Friday their plans for road projects that run through the end of the month, weather permitting.

Ector County

On October 23rd, construction on the north service road for Business Interstate 20 begins, this phase begins at the intersection of Club Dr., heading west to the intersection of East Loop 338. Work is expected to take 8-10 weeks to complete.

Martin County

From October 23rd until October 26th, crews will be working on ditch maintenance operations on FM 2002, beginning at the intersection of FM 829.

Midland County

From October 21 st until October 29th, crews will be paving on the Interstate 20 eastbound and westbound roadways, as well as the ramps on the north (or westbound) ramps over the weekend. On the night of Monday, October 23rd, the ramps on the south (or eastbound) ramps will be paved.

On October 23rd, sign crews will be working on I-20 service roads from Solo Ave., continuing to SH 349. Crews will also be working on I-20 at FM 1788 eastbound as they work on green panel signs from S. County Road 1290, continuing until FM 1788.

Also on October 23rd, landscaping crews will be working on SL 250 and BS 158, continuing to Fairgrounds Road. Landscaping crews will be working on SH 158 from the intersection of SJ 191, continuing to I-20.

On October 24th, crews will be closing lanes on Andrews Highway in Midland on SL 250 at Idlewood to work in the area. Traffic will be diverted to the SL 250 service road.

From October 24th until October 25th, crews will be inspecting bridges on I-20 and SL 250.

Upton County

On October 23rd, crews will begin setting barricades on RM 2594, from RM 2401 to RM1555.

On October 30th, crews on RM 2594 will begin culvert and roadwork after barricades are placed.

Winkler County

From October 23rd to October 26th, mobile herbicide edge operations will be conducted on SH 302, beginning at the Ector/Winkler County line and continuing to the intersection of SH 158.

Drivers are being asked to obey warning signs, watch for slow moving traffic and construction crews, watch for detours, and expect delays.