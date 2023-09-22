PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation has released a list of road projects that are scheduled to begin through the end of September. Counties that will be affected by these projects include Crane, Martin, Midland, Pecos, and Winkler Counties.

Crane County

Beginning on Monday, September 25th, crews will be performing a road rehab project on FM 1233, beginning half a mile east of the intersection of FM 1053 and continuing for 4 miles. The project is expected to be complete on Sunday, October 1st. This will be between mile markers 244 and 248.

Martin County

Also on Monday, September 25th and Tuesday, September 26th, crews will be conducting pavement repairs on FM 1208, beginning at the intersection of FM 1212 and continuing for 3 and a half miles. This will be from mile markers 312 to 316.

On Wednesday, September 27th and Thursday, September 28th, crews will be conducting pavement repairs on SH 176, beginning half a mile east of the intersection of CR 59 and continuing for 2 miles. This will be between mile markers 294 and 296.

Midland County

Beginning on Saturday, September 23rd at 9am, the Interstate 20 Midkiff bridge project will begin having rolling closures through the bridge site detours to Loop 250. The westbound right lane will have slow rolling truck mounted safety cushions protecting clean-up crews collecting debris until 11am. This clean-up operation will then move to the eastbound right lane from 11am to 2pm.

On Monday, September 25th and Tuesday, September 26th, crews will be conducting pavement repairs on the I-20 westbound driving lanes east of Midland, approximately 4 miles west of the Martin/Midland County line. This will be between mile markers 144 and 145.

Pecos County

From Monday, September 25th until Friday, September 29th, crews will be placing herbicide on I-20, beginning at the west county line of Reeves/Pecos counties and continuing past the intersection of FM 2023 for 7 miles. This will be between mile markers 227 and 286.

Winkler County

Crews in Winkler County will be performing several different projects from Monday, September 25th until Friday, September 29th. These include: