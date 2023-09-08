PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation announced several projects and road closures to occur in various counties throughout the Permian Basin next week. Affected counties include Crane, Ector, Martin, Midland, Reeves, Upton, and Winkler Counties.

Crane County:

From Monday, September 11th through Thursday, September 14th, crews will be conducting roadway repairs on FM 1223, about half a mile from the intersection of FM 1033 and FM 1233 and continuing for approximately 5 miles. Work will start on the eastbound lane before moving to the westbound lane.

Ector County:

From Tuesday, September 12th through Wednesday, September 13th, multiple westbound lanes on SH 191 will be closed for road repairs at the intersection of Dixie Blvd. and 42nd St.

Projects in Martin County include:

On Monday, September 11th, crews will be performing fog seal operations on SH 176 between mile markers 282 and 284.

On Tuesday, September 12th, crews will be performing fog seal operations on SH 137, beginning 1 mile south of Martin St. and continuing for about 2 miles, from mile marker 298 to 300.

Projects in Midland County include:

On Monday, September 11th, crews will be repairing pavement on the westbound right lane of Interstate 20, from the on ramp of Loop 250 to the off ramp of FM 1788, from 7pm to 5am.

On Tuesday, September 12th, the right lane on I-20 and the on ramp for Loop 250 will be closed for a ramp tie in, from 7pm to 5am.

On Wednesday, September 13th, crews will be conducting pavement repairs on the eastbound right lane from the ramp of FM 1788 to the off ramp of LP 250, from 7pm to 5am.

On Thursday, September 14th, the I-20 eastbound right lane and off ramp at LP 250 will be closed from east of CR 1250 bridge to the off ramp for LP 250 for ramp tie in, from 7pm to 5am.

Reeves County:

On Monday, September 11th, crews will be making road repairs on the westbound lane of I-20, beginning at the Reeves County line and continuing for about 13 miles, from mile marker 2 through 15.

Upton County:

On Monday, September 11th, crews will be performing road repairs on US 67, beginning at the Upton County line and continuing to just outside of McCamey, from mile marker 764 to 792.

Projects in Winkler County include:

On Monday, September 11th, debris patrol and herbicide operation will be performed on various state-maintained roadways.

From Tuesday, September 12th through Thursday, September 14th, fog seal operations will be performed on SH 18 about 2 miles south of Kermit, continuing for about 5 miles. Herbicide operations will be continuing on various state-maintained roadways.

On Friday, September 15th, crews will be performing edge repair operations FM 874, beginning at the intersection of SH 302 and FM 874 and continuing for about 5 miles. Crews will also be performing sweeping operations on various state-maintained roadways.