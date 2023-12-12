PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation has announced several road projects that will be affecting drivers in Crane, Martin, and Midland Counties.

Crane County

On Wednesday, December 13th and Thursday, December 14th, crews will be removing debris from US 385, beginning at the Ector County line and continuing to the Crane/Upton County line.

Martin County

On Tuesday, December 12th and Wednesday, December 13th, crews will be repairing pavement on FM 846, about one mile east of CR 90 and continuing east for 2 miles.

Crews will also be performing maintenance on FM 26, beginning at the Dawson/Martin County line and continuing south for 2 miles.

Midland County

From Tuesday, December 12th until Thursday, December 14th, crews will be removing debris from the following roadways:

FM 1788 from the intersection of CR 60 to the intersection of FM 1787.

SH 349 from the Martin/Midland County line to Loop 250.

FM 1213 from the intersection of CR 120 to SH 349.

Crews will also be performing a bridge inspection at the intersection of Loop 250 and SH 158, continuing northeast for approximately one mile.