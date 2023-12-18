PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation has announced several road work projects that will be happening around the Basin this week.

Martin County

On Monday, December 18th, crews will be repairing the road on SH 176 from the intersection of SH 349 to the Howard/Martin County line. Crews will also be doing road repairs on Business Interstate 20 from CR 4 to the Interstate 20 intersect.

Midland County

From Monday, December 18th until Friday, December 21st, SH 158 and the intersection of SH 191 and Avalon Drive will be seeing lane closures as crews work on the bridge decks.

Crews will also be working on road repairs and sign installations on Interstate 20 from the Ector/Midland County line to FM 1788 on Monday, December 18th.

Pecos County

On Monday, December 18th, crews will be removing debris from I-20 going east and westbound, starting 8 miles east of FM 2023 and continuing until the Pecos River.

Reeves County

Also on Monday, December 18th, crews will be performing culvert work on FM 869 from CR 206 to CR 339.