PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation has announced several road work projects that will be happening around the Basin this week.
Crane County
- From Tuesday, January 2nd until Thursday, January 4th, crews will be sealing the pavement on FM 11 from mile marker 56 to mile marker 62.
Martin County
- From Tuesday, January 2nd until Thursday, January 4th, crews will be repairing the road on FM 846 from CR 124 and continuing for 2 miles east.
Midland County
- From Tuesday, January 2nd until Thursday, January 4th, multiple lanes of Interstate 20 will be closed for road repairs between Lamesa Road and CR 1150.
- Crews will also trimming and removing landscaping at the SL 40 and SH 349 intersection during this time.
Upton County
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, crews will be performing sign repairs on US 67 from CR 225 to Rankin city limits.
- Crews will also be removing debris on SH 249 from the Midland/Upton County line to Rankin city limits during this time.
Ward County
- On Wednesday, January 3rd, crews will be repairing potholes and delineation repairs on the bridge deck at the PR 41 intersection.