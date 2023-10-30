ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Odessa women were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they allegedly agreed to sell prescription pills to an undercover detective. Veronica Rogers, 24, has been charged with Possession of Marijuana and Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Alyssa Estorga, 26, has been charged with Possession of Marijuana, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Parole Violation.

Veronica Rogers Alyssa Estorga

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on October 23, undercover detectives began communication with a woman identified as Rogers through electronic communication. During a conversation, Rogers allegedly agreed to sell 20 Xanax pills for $165 and instructed undercover detectives to come to an apartment complex in the 4100 block of E 50th Street, where her “homegirl” and owner of the pills, lived.

At the scene, detectives found Rogers and her friend, later identified as Estorga; investigators said the women were in a vehicle that smelled “strongly” of marijuana. A search of the vehicle yielded 6.1 grams of Xanax in a bottle, with 20 pills measured out into a baggie, the exact number of pills Rogers allegedly agreed to sell. Later, investigators also searched Astorga’s home, and said they found 201 grams of Xanax, along with five ounces of marijuana, and 4.2 grams of psilocybin.

Both women were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they were released on bond. Bond for Rogers was set at a combined $7,000, while Estorga was released on a combined $75,000 bond.