MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Friday, recovering two stolen water tanker trailers with a combined value of $56,000.

According to a post by MCSO, on Friday, July 21st, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, the MCSO SWAT Team, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Comptroller’s Office executed a search warrant at two locations in Midland County, referencing stolen property.

A suspect in the theft has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.