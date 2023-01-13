LUBBOCK, Texas – Two Texas Tech football walk-ons received the news every student-athlete wants to hear during a team meeting on Tuesday.

“We’re going to put this young man on scholarship,” head coach Joey McGuire said in a video released on social media.

McGuire was referring to receiver Nehemiah Martinez, who just completed his second season with the Red Raiders. The Lubbock Cooper product was fifth on the team with 394 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns.

Nexstar/Jason Davis

McGuire then gave offensive lineman Dennis Wilburn a hug as he announced he had earned a scholarship. The Hutchinson Community College transfer started every game at center this season. Joey McGuire said before the Texas Bowl that Wilburn would move to guard for the 2023 season.