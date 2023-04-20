ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two teens were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were caught on camera trying to break into a vehicle. Romeo Mata, 17, and an unidentified 16-year-old, have been charged with Evading Arrest and Attempted Auto Burglary.

According to an affidavit, around 4:30 a.m. on April 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Hendrick Avenue to investigate a burglary in progress. At the scene, officers saw two suspects in orange ski masks who took off running when they spotted the police vehicle. Both suspects, one identified as Mata, were caught on McKnight Drive where Mata allegedly admitted his family was “down on some money” and he tried to break into vehicles in hopes of finding some cash.

The 16-year-old was taken to Oceans in Midland and Mata was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at $2,000.