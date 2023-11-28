ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two teens were arrested last week after an investigation into a fentanyl overdose. Kaitlyn McKibben, 17, has been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Hayley Archuleta, 17, has been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Kaitlyn McKibben Hayley Archuletta

According to the Odessa Police Department, earlier this month, OPD’s Intelligence Unit began an investigation surrounding a non-fatal overdose. During that investigation, the unit identified Mckibben as a person of interest who delivered fentanyl to the victim and began a surveillance operation. During that operation, investigators saw McKibben and Archuleta enter HEB on Grandview.

Investigators said they’d obtained information from a confidential source and believed McKibben had visited the location to sell fentanyl. Further, investigators said they saw McKibben and Archuleta smoking marijuana in the store’s parking lot, which prompted them to make contact with the teens.

During a search of their vehicle, investigators said they found 5.5 milligrams of fentanyl laced pills. Both teens were arrested at the scene and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center for processing. Jail records show that Archuleta has since been bonded out on a combined $86,000 bond, while McKibben remained in jail as of Tuesday afternoon on a combined $61,000 bond.

OPD said it is committed to investigating fentanyl overdoses and tracking those “selling the poison in our community”.

In a statement, the department said, “Those who choose to sell fentanyl not only risk severe penalties for the drug charge but also risk potential Murder charges if someone dies from the narcotics they sold.”

OPD said the overdose victim in this case continues to recover.