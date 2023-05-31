ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two teens were arrested Tuesday evening after a disturbance at an Odessa apartment complex. 19-year-old Alexis Isidia Garcia has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Additionally, a 16-year-old whose name was not released has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to the Odessa Police Department, around 8:00 p.m. on May 30, officers responded to the Vera Apartments at 8401 Highway 191 after receiving multiple complaints of a juvenile “causing problems” and pointing a gun at people. Things reportedly escalated when the juvenile hit a woman in the with a gun; Garcia was also accused of hitting the same victim and allegedly pulled her hair.

OPD said there are “numerous” reports associated with this case and the investigation is ongoing.