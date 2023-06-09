MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department is looking to identify two female suspects involved in a theft from Academy Sports and Outdoors.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on April 22nd, two females arrived in the same dark colored BMW but entered the store at different times. While inside, one female gives several Yeti products to the other female, who then places them inside a large Yeti cooler.

One female then proceeded to the cashier as if to pay for other items, but said she left her wallet in the car and left. The other female then walks out of the store with the unpaid items in the Yeti cooler. All the items stolen are estimated to be around $882, according to the post.

Midland Crime Stoppers were able to confirm that it was two females involved.

If you recognize these individuals, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 230424300. The first tip made to Midland Crime Stoppers which leads to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Tippers remain anonymous and no caller ID is ever used.