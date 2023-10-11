ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Odessa men have died following a crash in Ector County, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on October 10 on Loop 338 near mile mark 255 at W 81st Street. Investigators said 44-year-old David Medrano was driving a Ford F-250 northbound on Loop 338 when, for unknown reasons, he veered into the southbound lanes and struck a Chevrolet 2500 driven by 33-year-old Maxton Steel Winkler. Both Medrano and Winkler were pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.