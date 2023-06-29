ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crystale and Cruz Castillo III, both Odessa College alumni, presented a $200,000 check to Odessa College Thursday to show their appreciation and support of the college. The Castillos own two companies in Odessa, JSA Architect Inc. and Quad C.

In regard to what their gift meant to them, they said they wanted to impact as many people as they could and it was very important to establish endowed scholarships for OC students while remembering and honoring Cruz’s late college roommate, Pete M. Serrano, and Crystale’s late sister, Stacy J. Galindo.

Crystale said, “My sister was a nursing student at Texas Tech, and from a very young age, she knew she wanted to help and care for others. Unfortunately, she didn’t get to complete her degree. At the age of 22, she was diagnosed with leukemia and had to drop out of the program. She lost her battle with the disease one year later.”

Cruz described his roommate as “mature beyond his years. We met while working part-time and going to school at OC, and then we roomed together at Texas Tech. He would always encourage me and advise me if things in my classes or life were difficult. He was always supportive, and he really had a big impact on my success in getting my degree and in my career after school. Pete completed his finance degree, then his law degree, and passed the bar exam. But in 2009, he was killed in a drunk driver accident.”

Cruz and Crystale said, “Stacy and Pete were both very selfless people and were always willing to help others. We want to honor that spirit of helping others along their way by establishing these scholarships.”

The Castillos’ parents and other family members, as well as Pete Serrano’s mother and sister joined them for the check presentation.

The Pete M. Serrano Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to part-time and full-time students, with a 3.25 GPA or better, working toward their Associate in Business or their Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences in Leadership & Management.

The Stacy J. Galindo Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to part-time or full-time students, with a 3.0 GPA or better, working toward their Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN), their Associate in Nursing (ADN) or their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).

The Castillos’ gift will also support several areas of OC, including Vision 2030 projects and the Wrangler and Atmos Energy Pantry Garden and will fund:

a two-seater mule for the Wrangler Food Pantry and the Garden

the current food and toiletries budgeted need for the next 10 years

the naming of a study room in the Wood Health Sciences Building

the naming of a classroom in the OC Downtown academic building

the purchase of bricks at the James Segrest Stadium and OC Downtown

Dr. Gregory D. Williams, OC president, said to Crystale and Cruz, “You are both from around here, from your parents, and from this community. You are highly educated, and you got your start here at Odessa College. Now, you are here saying, ‘We both have a special spot in our hearts for OC. Let us help someone who needs help, so that others can have the opportunity to also succeed and reach their goals.’”