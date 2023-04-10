ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The 3600 block of W. 8th Street and the 2300 block of E. 26th Street are closed due to water line replacements.

A lane is closed between NW Loop 338 and Avenue B on W. 8th Street and the project will be split into 3 phases and last about a week. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction for phases 1 and 2.

There is also a road closure on the 2300 block of E. 26th street between N. Grandview Avenue and Crown Avenue. This closure is also expected to take about a week, reopening by Monday, April 17th.

The public is asked to observe all traffic control devices and expect delays during these closures.