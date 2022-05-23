BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Brewster County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to share information about 2 separate human smuggling operations that happened over the weekend.

According to the BCSO, deputies assisted the U.S Border Patrol Agents and Homeland Security Investigation Agents with human smuggling cases involving two men. Alberto Carlos Venegas-Parra was charged with 3 counts of smuggling of persons.

Law enforcement reported that Vengeas-Parra was also charged with 1 count of smuggling of persons under 18 years of age. Further investigation revealed that a separate man was involved in human smuggling this weekend.





Officers charged Efren Hilario Holguin-Mena with 11 counts of smuggling of persons. Both cases of human smuggling were referred to Brewster County for State prosecution.