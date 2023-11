ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is currently investigating two different crashes on Interstate 20, both involving 18-wheelers.

According to a release by OPD, one of the crashes is just west of Grant and the other is just east of Grant.

Westbound lanes are currently shut down and motorists are being encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes until further notice.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.