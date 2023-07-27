ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-A rollover crash killed two passengers early Wednesday morning, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report.

The crash happened just before 4:00 a.m. on July 26 on SH 176, about 26 miles west of Andrews. Investigators said a Ford F-750 was traveling westbound on SH 176 when it veered off the north side of the roadway. That’s when the driver overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to skid and then roll.

36-year-old Miguel De Los Santos Jr., of Brownsville, Texas, 53-year-old Juan Serna-Romero, of Odessa, were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigator said they were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.