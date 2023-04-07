MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people have died following a crash in Midland County earlier this week.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, around 6:27 a.m. on April 4, troopers responded to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on SH 158, about three miles southeast of Midland. At the scene, investigators found a 2017 Chevrolet Spark, driven by 42-year-old Guillermo Del Pozo-Fernandez, of Midland, and his passenger, 42-year-old Yusleivy Sanchez-Mora, of Florida, dead as a result of the crash.

Investigators said the Chevrolet Spark was heading eastbound in the left lane of SH 158; another vehicle, a 2019 Ford F-350, was also traveling eastbound on SH 158 in the left lane passing another vehicle when it struck the rear of Del Pozo-Fernandez’s car. The collision forced the Chevrolet Spark into the westbound lane where it was struck by another truck. The drivers of both trucks were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries and are said to be stable.